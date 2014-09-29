BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
Sept 29 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says applies for insolvency proceedings in self-administration * Says operative business of MIFA remains unaffected and will continue as
planned * Says decided today to apply for insolvency proceedings in self-administration
to continue restructuring process * Says wages and salaries of present staff of around 600 are guaranteed for 3
months through federal employment agency * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
NEW YORK, April 21 A war of words rather than talk of reconciliation is the latest indication that Puerto Rico and its creditors are getting nowhere fast in their negotiations to restructuring the island's $70 billion in debt before mediation is due to end on Friday.