Sept 17 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says prelim FY 2013 sales revenues grow 2.7 % to 110.7 million euros (previous year: 107.8 million euros) * Says prelim FY 2013 EBIT at -11.1 million euros (previous year: -8.0

million euros) * Says prelim FY 2013 net loss of -13.2 million euros (previous year: -9.9

million euros) * Says declining revenue and negative result anticipated in FY 2014 * Says plans capital restructuring by end of March 2015 and anticipates slightly positive result by FY 2015