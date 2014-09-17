BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber sees H1 2017 net profit up 50-100 pct
April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd:
Sept 17 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says prelim FY 2013 sales revenues grow 2.7 % to 110.7 million euros (previous year: 107.8 million euros) * Says prelim FY 2013 EBIT at -11.1 million euros (previous year: -8.0
million euros) * Says prelim FY 2013 net loss of -13.2 million euros (previous year: -9.9
million euros) * Says declining revenue and negative result anticipated in FY 2014 * Says plans capital restructuring by end of March 2015 and anticipates slightly positive result by FY 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 272.1 percent to 300.7 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 70 million yuan