Sept 18 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG
:
* Says Q1 sales revenue down 5.0 % to 34.2 million euros (Q1
previous year:
36.0 million euros)
* Says Q1 slightly positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros (Q1
previous year: -2.9 million euros)
* Says negative operating result for second quarter of 2014
expected; FY 2014
forecast confirmed
* Sees FY 2014 decline in revenue and a negative result
* Says net loss of 0.6 million euros in Q1 2014 (Q1 previous
year net loss
3.5 million euros)
* Says Q1 EBITDA 1.2 million euros, compared with a loss of 2.0
million euros in prior-year period
* Says expects return to the profitability zone in 2015
financial year
