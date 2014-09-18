Sept 18 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says Q1 sales revenue down 5.0 % to 34.2 million euros (Q1 previous year:

36.0 million euros) * Says Q1 slightly positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros (Q1 previous year: -2.9 million euros) * Says negative operating result for second quarter of 2014 expected; FY 2014

forecast confirmed * Sees FY 2014 decline in revenue and a negative result * Says net loss of 0.6 million euros in Q1 2014 (Q1 previous year net loss

3.5 million euros) * Says Q1 EBITDA 1.2 million euros, compared with a loss of 2.0 million euros in prior-year period * Says expects return to the profitability zone in 2015 financial year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage