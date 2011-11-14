* Q2 2011 EPS c$0.11 vs $0.16 last year

* Sales down 3.5 pct to C$66.0 million

TORONTO Nov 14 Migao Corp's MGO.TO profits fell in the second quarter as market conditions hurt sales volumes, the China-focused fertilizer company said on Monday.

Migao sells potassium chloride, or potash, and uses potash to produce higher-margin crop nutrients such as potassium nitrate and potassium sulfate.

Net earnings for the quarter to Sept. 30 dropped to C$6.0 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$8.2 million, or 16 Canadian cents, in the same quarter last year. Sales at the Toronto-listed company fell to C$66.0 million, from C$68.5 million last year.

Migao came under intense scrutiny this year after it signed a supply deal with an undisclosed Russian potash supplier and agreed to prepay US$100 million toward future shipments. Later, Migao arranged to have the prepayment refunded. [ID:nN1E77P0H7]

The news of the deal came as a slew of accounting scandals tainted the images of many Chinese companies with North American listings.

Migao still has not released details on the supply deal, which remains in effect. Its stock is down more than 50 percent this year.

Shares dropped 7.3 percent at C$3.43 on Monday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman)