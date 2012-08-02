TEL AVIV Aug 2 Israel's Migdal Insurance and
Financial Holdings moved to a loss in the second
quarter due to provisions taken to account for changes made by
the insurance regulator regarding increased life expectancies
for Israelis.
Israeli insurance companies will have to set aside
additional funds to cover increased pension payments as Israelis
live longer.
Migdal, Israel's largest insurance and financial group,
posted on Thursday a second-quarter net loss of 54 million
shekels ($13.7 million), compared with a profit of 175 million a
year earlier.
Gains from investments and financing income totalled 15.7
million shekels compared with a loss of 220.3 million a year
earlier while income from management fees rose to 235.5 million
shekels from 227.8 million.
Insurance premiums rose to 2.28 billion shekels from 2.22
billion.
Migdal has 147 billion shekels in assets under management.
In March, Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, said
it was selling its 69.1 percent stake in Migdal to businessman
Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion. The deal is still subject to
regulatory approval.
Bank Leumi owns 10 percent of Migdal.
($1 = 3.95 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)