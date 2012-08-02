TEL AVIV Aug 2 Israel's Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings moved to a loss in the second quarter due to provisions taken to account for changes made by the insurance regulator regarding increased life expectancies for Israelis.

Israeli insurance companies will have to set aside additional funds to cover increased pension payments as Israelis live longer.

Migdal, Israel's largest insurance and financial group, posted on Thursday a second-quarter net loss of 54 million shekels ($13.7 million), compared with a profit of 175 million a year earlier.

Gains from investments and financing income totalled 15.7 million shekels compared with a loss of 220.3 million a year earlier while income from management fees rose to 235.5 million shekels from 227.8 million.

Insurance premiums rose to 2.28 billion shekels from 2.22 billion.

Migdal has 147 billion shekels in assets under management.

In March, Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, said it was selling its 69.1 percent stake in Migdal to businessman Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

Bank Leumi owns 10 percent of Migdal.

($1 = 3.95 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)