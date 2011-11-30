BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
JERUSALEM Nov 30 Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings said it swung to a third-quarter loss, hit by the downturn in global and Israeli stock markets.
Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance groups, posted a quarterly net loss of 5.8 million shekels ($1.5 million) on Wednesday, compared with a 232 million net profit in the 2010 period, when it was helped by investment gains.
It recorded a 1.85 billion shekel loss from investments and financial income, versus a 3 billion gain a year ago. Income from management fees halved to 221 million shekels.
Insurance premiums rose 8 percent to 2.01 billion shekels.
Migdal is 70 percent-owned by Italian insurer Generali and 10 percent by Leumi, Israel's largest bank. ($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.