JERUSALEM, March 27 Migdal Insurance and
Financial Holdings reported a sharply lower quarterly
net profit on Tuesday, as capital market declines hurt its
investment income.
Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance groups, recorded
fourth-quarter net income of 14 million shekels ($4 million),
down from 188 million a year earlier.
Its quarterly gain from investments and financial income
slipped to 1.68 billion shekels from 2.66 billion. Income from
management fees were 220 million.
Last month, parliament's finance committee approved a
measure that would cap the fees earned by the insurance and fund
management sector. Migdal and its peers said their revenue and
profitability will be hurt.
Migdal, whose assets under management edged up to 139
billion shekels, said it would pay a fourth quarter dividend of
150 million shekels, or 0.14 shekel a share.
Earlier this month, Generali, Europe's No. 3
insurer, said it was selling its 69.1 percent stake in Migdal to
businessman Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion. The deal is still
subject to regulatory and other approvals.
($1 = 3.72 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)