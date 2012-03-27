JERUSALEM, March 27 Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings reported a sharply lower quarterly net profit on Tuesday, as capital market declines hurt its investment income.

Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance groups, recorded fourth-quarter net income of 14 million shekels ($4 million), down from 188 million a year earlier.

Its quarterly gain from investments and financial income slipped to 1.68 billion shekels from 2.66 billion. Income from management fees were 220 million.

Last month, parliament's finance committee approved a measure that would cap the fees earned by the insurance and fund management sector. Migdal and its peers said their revenue and profitability will be hurt.

Migdal, whose assets under management edged up to 139 billion shekels, said it would pay a fourth quarter dividend of 150 million shekels, or 0.14 shekel a share.

Earlier this month, Generali, Europe's No. 3 insurer, said it was selling its 69.1 percent stake in Migdal to businessman Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion. The deal is still subject to regulatory and other approvals. ($1 = 3.72 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)