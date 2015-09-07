* Job search in Arab states proved fruitless
* Tareq's family paid more, wanted not even 'a toe' to get
wet
* Traffickers operate network of agents in Mideast
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, Sept 7 The affluent United Arab Emirates
is not a normal jumping off point for Syrians fleeing war. But
this is where Tareq began a "five-star" journey to a new life in
Sweden, paying a high price to avoid the grave risks and
hardships that most refugees face.
Aided by human traffickers who operate a network of agents
across the Middle East and Europe, the 26-year-old made it from
the Gulf emirate of Dubai to Sweden in just three weeks, and in
relative comfort.
Migrants typically pay 700 euros ($780) for the sea crossing
to Europe, a fee that buys them space on a packed, often
unseaworthy boat run by the traffickers.
But last year Tareq took a 3,000 euro "package", funded by
his concerned, middle class Damascene family. They were also
able to pay many thousands more for other expenses such as fake
identity documents as he headed for Sweden, which gives
automatic residency to Syrian refugees.
While the price was high, he arrived safely - unlike the
more than 2,500 people who have died so far this year trying to
cross the sea from North Africa to Italy, or from Turkey to the
Greek islands.
Central Damascus has escaped the worst of the Syrian civil
war but young men still face being called up. Even if they don't
have to fight, jobs are scarce in the shattered economy.
"I found myself having to choose between living on handouts
from my family or taking a risk, hoping that once you cross the
sea, you will have a chance for a better life," the tall,
bearded young man told Reuters by Skype from the northern
Swedish town of Boliden.
For 18 months the marketing graduate, who did not want his
family name to be given, scanned head-hunters' websites and
attended countless interviews without success. Then he went to
the UAE on a business visa in 2012, early in the Syrian
conflict, to join a venture run by relatives.
He was one of thousands of Syrians, and Palestinians with
Syrian documents, who have joined family members and friends
already resident in the UAE during the war. But the enterprise
faltered and Tareq's efforts to find work in Lebanon and Algeria
also failed. And so his thoughts turned to Europe.
One day last year, he packed a pair of blue jeans, his
mobile phone and laptop, and joined his many compatriots hoping
to find sanctuary in the European Union.
EXPENSIVE BUT SAFER
The number of refugees and migrants from the Middle East,
Asia and Africa making the crossing to Europe has passed 300,000
this year, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR has said, up from
219,000 in the whole of 2014.
However, few can afford to travel the way Tareq did. Having
failed to dissuade him from leaving, Tareq's family decided to
cover his travel costs to what he described as the migrants'
dream destination - Sweden.
"We did some research and found that if you pay a little
more, you can travel five-star," said Tareq's mother, Rema, who
has remained in the Middle East. "We wanted to be sure that even
his toe would not get wet."
Tareq's journey from Dubai began with a flight to Turkey,
which Syrians can visit with few bureaucratic hurdles. In
Istanbul, fellow Syrians put him in touch with the traffickers.
After a week at a local hotel, Tareq flew to the coastal
city of Izmir where he boarded a small but comfortable boat for
the short voyage to the Greek island of Rhodes.
Most migrants follow this route packed into inflatable
dinghies which easily capsize. But Tareq's more substantial boat
carried just a handful of passengers, and only for the last
stretch did they transfer to a dinghy.
Tareq's main worry was being stopped by Greek coastguards.
"Luckily, nothing of that sort materialised and within a few
hours, we were close enough to the Rhodes shore for the captain
to put us on a rubber boat that dropped us on the beach," he
said.
Following the traffickers' instructions, he took a taxi to
the nearest police station to register as a refugee. There, he
was detained and given two nights' shelter before being freed on
condition he would not leave the island.
Disregarding this, Tareq linked up with smugglers who
arranged his onward journey to Athens on the Greek mainland.
For an extra 4,000 euros, wired to Tareq by his family to
his north Athens hotel, a fake French passport and a Slovak ID
card were arranged to help him board a flight to France.
Once there, Tareq could reach Sweden unhindered, travelling
through Europe's Schengen area, where border controls are no
longer routinely made.
Sweden has a long tradition of welcoming refugees. Paperwork
can be minimal and arrivals are given a medical test before
being moved on to temporary homes. Tareq was one of 81,000
people who sought asylum there last year, second in Europe only
to Germany, with Syrians making up the biggest group.
After a tranquil night at his new home in Boliden, Tareq
applied for permanent residency.
"In a few years, I will be able to return to the Middle East
with my Swedish passport," he said.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean and David
Stamp)