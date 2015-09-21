ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday all European states needed to pull their weight to deal with a growing migrant crisis, calling on better assistance from the European Union to countries taking in the biggest influx.

"Greece is a first reception country, and Europe has unfortunately not taken steps to protect reception countries from a (migration) wave which has taken on uncontrolled dimensions," he said as he assumed his duties from Vassiliki Thanou, the country's caretaker prime minister for the past month.

"There is a need ...that Europe deal with a global, a European problem and share the responsibility among all member states," Tsipras said.

Tens of thousands of refugees have made their way to Europe this year through Greece, one of the easternmost states of the European Union with a coastline 16,000 kilometres long.

European Union leaders were due to discuss the crisis at a summit on Sept. 23. (Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)