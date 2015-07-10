(Corrects year from 2014 to 2015 in sixth paragraph)
* Island communities unable to cope with migrant flow, UN
says
* UN refugee agency urges EU to activate emergency response
* Estimated 150,000 have arrived by sea this year in Europe
- IOM
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 10 The United Nations refugee
agency said on Friday that Greece urgently needed help to cope
with 1,000 migrants arriving each day and called on the European
Union (EU) to step in before the humanitarian situation
deteriorates further.
More than 77,000 people have arrived by sea to Greece so far
this year, more than 60 percent of them Syrians, with others
fleeing Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Somalia, it said.
"The volatile economic situation, combined with the
increasing numbers of new arrivals, is putting severe strain on
small island communities," William Spindler of the U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told a briefing.
Local authorities on islands including Lesvos, where the
situation is "particularly dire", are unable to handle the
massive flow, he said, while noting that most refugees move on
through Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary after registering with
Greek police.
"We would expect the EU to activate its emergency response
because Greece is part of the European Union. This is happening
in Europe, on the doorstep of Europe," Spindler said. "Greece
urgently needs help and we expect Europe to step forward."
An estimated 150,000 migrants have reached Europe by sea so
far in 2015, most of them in Greece and Italy, the International
Organization for Migration (IOM) said. More than 1,900 migrants
have drowned in the Mediterranean, twice the toll during the
period last year, spokesman Joel Millman said.
Twelve migrants died on Thursday when their overcrowded
rubber dinghy sank off the coast of Libya, the Italian Coast
Guard said, while some 500 were rescued in the latest episodes
in the Mediterranean migrant crisis.
"We are concerned there may be other bodies recovered today
and over the weekend," Millman said.
