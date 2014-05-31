ROME May 31 Italian navy patrol ships rescued
more than 3,500 migrants including hundreds of women and
children from boats coming from North Africa, authorities said
on Saturday, while Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called for help
from the European Union.
The rescues, which the coast guard said have been going on
since Friday evening, are the latest in a seemingly endless
succession as the chronic migrant crisis in the southern
Mediterranean has picked up this year.
A total of 3,612 migrants from Syria and North Africa were
picked up from 11 boats and taken to ports in Sicily and the
Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, a coastguard spokesman told
Reuters.
Some 43,000 people have crossed from North Africa to Italy
so far this year, the same amount as in the whole of 2013, the
coastguard said.
That leaves the annual total set to surpass the 60,000 who
made the trip in 2011 when the Arab Spring revolutions loosened
border controls, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.
The near daily arrivals of migrant boats, mostly leaving
from ports in Libya, was an issue in Italy in the European
parliamentary elections on Sunday.
The anti-immigrant Northern League, which had lost much of
its support over the last two years due to corruption scandals
and leadership changes, recovered to win more than 6 percent of
the vote.
Renzi said in an interview with several European newspapers
on Saturday that the European Union and the United Nations were
not doing enough to help Italy handle the surge of migrants.
"Europe has to call on the United Nations to intervene in
Libya and more generally it must show a capacity to manage the
immigration phenomenon," he was quoted as saying in the Italian
daily La Stampa.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Rosalind Russell)