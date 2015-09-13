South Korea's Moon says to push for reform and unity
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
PRAGUE The Czech Republic cannot retreat from its stance rejecting mandatory quotas for European Union states to accept migrants from other countries, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Sunday.
"I think it is impossible to retreat (on quotas)... our position is firm," Sobotka said on public television talkshow.
JAKARTA Jakarta's Christian governor was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy, a harsher-than-expected ruling that critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.