Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 MIG Real Estate REIC
* Says NBG Pangaea REIC SA raised its stake to the Co at 96.67 pct
* Says NBG Pangaea REIC SA bought 1,951,053 shares of the Co on Oct. 24, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1rC6Jur
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.