* Anadolu Group to pay 26 lira per share, 36 pct premium
* Migros shares rise more than 10 pct
* Anadolu entering a new sector - chairman
* BC, Anadolu to have equal control of Migros
By Seda Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, Oct 3 Turkey's Anadolu Group has
offered to buy a 40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros
, marking a new growth area for the conglomerate and
lifting the retailer's shares more than 10 percent.
Migros shares rose to as high as 21.05 lira at the open of
trade in Istanbul and were up 7.59 percent at 20.55 lira by 0714
GMT.
Migros said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange
late on Thursday that Anadolu had offered private equity group
BC Partners 26 lira ($11.44) per share. This is a premium of 36
percent to Migros closing share price on Thursday, giving it a
market capitalization of 3.4 billion Turkish lira ($1.5
billion).
Anadolu Group has interests from finance and automotive to
beverages - it markets beer and soft drinks in 14 countries
including Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova and
Ukraine - but so far has had no assets in food retail.
"We see Migros as a business which could grow our business
in Turkey and in countries in the region. This initiative should
be read as a strategy to grow in a new sector," Tuncay Ozilhan,
Chairman of Anadolu Group, told Reuters.
"Our interest is not about creating a distribution channel
for the shrinking beer business. Migros has a 4 percent share in
(Anadolu beer unit) Efes sales, such a high amount would not be
paid for this."
Both sides had started exclusive talks, Migros said, adding
that if the deal reached a conclusion both Anadolu and BC would
have equal control of Migros. The offer was made by Anadolu
Industry, the group's holding company.
London-based BC Partners, which owns about 80 percent of
Migros, has been in informal talks to sell the chain for years
but a slowdown in the Turkish economy and a fall in value of the
lira against the dollar made a deal difficult.
BC Partners bought Migros in 2008 for $3.25 billion with the
help of Turkish buyout firm Turkven and Italy's DeA Capital
, beating a bid by larger rival Blackstone and
Croatian food group Agrokor.
