ISTANBUL Nov 27 Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group may complete the purchase of a stake in supermarket chain Migros by the end of January, its chairman Tuncay Ozilhan said on Thursday.

Anadolu Group offered to buy a 40.25 percent stake in Migros in October, marking a new growth area for the conglomerate. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)