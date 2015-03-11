ISTANBUL, March 11 Migros, a Turkish supermarket chain, on Wednesday posted a return to profit, reporting a net income of 98.5 million lira ($38 million) in 2014, but still less than was expected.

A Reuters poll of eight brokerages had forecast a net profit of 137 million lira. In 2013, it saw a loss of 463.2 million lira.

The retailer had sales of 8.12 billion lira last year, it said in a statement to the Istanbul bourse. ($1 = 2.62 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)