April 20 Milacron LLC on Friday sold $275 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $265 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MILACRON LLC AMT $275 MLN COUPON 8.375 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/30/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 699 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS