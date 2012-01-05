LOS ANGELES "Friends with Benefits" actress Mila Kunis is the latest celebrity to become the face of Dior, the French fashion label said on Thursday.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Dior. The brand is iconic in so many ways. It defines fashion, elegance and sophistication," Kunis said in a statement.

Kunis, 28, will be the model for the Miss Dior handbag collection in the brand's Spring/Summer 2012 advertising campaign, appearing worldwide this month.

The "Black Swan" actress is joining her Oscar-winning co-star Natalie Portman, who is the face of the Miss Dior Cherie perfume, along with Charlize Theron, who is the face of the J'Adore Dior fragrance and French actress Marion Cotillard, who models the Lady Dior handbags. Theron and Cotillard are also recent Oscar winners.

French fashion house Christian Dior, part of LVMH luxury goods group, is a staple in the high-end clothing and beauty industry.