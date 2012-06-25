BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
MILAN, June 25 The Italian Stock Exchange said on Monday that some of the information regarding derivatives products trading on its IDEM market may not be updating in real time.
The information was posted on a statement on the stock exchange's website.
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.