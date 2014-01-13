MILAN Jan 12 Inspired by Batman, cowboys and
Norman conquerors, fashion designers in Milan showed casual and
vibrant outfits alongside sharp tailoring for male shoppers who
are looking beyond the classic suit.
Italy's fashion capital on Saturday kicked off events on 39
catwalks spanning four days for a men's fashion market which
consultancy Bain & Co says is growing faster than womenswear
globally.
At Iceberg, designer Federico Curradi drew on the sporty
brand's history of using cartoon images to create clothes
intended to be as suitable at the office as at a party.
"The focus for me was to think about one fantastic cartoon
and I thought about Bruce Wayne," Curradi told Reuters after
showing long tunic tops under mohair sweaters, blazers and
bomber jackets, mostly in black and grey with flashes of red.
"In the day he was like a really traditional man, wearing a
beautiful English style, but at night when he became a hero he
changed totally," Curradi said.
Men now represent 40 percent of the luxury goods market,
according to a Bain report published in October and trendy
sportswear and denim are growing in importance alongside classic
made-to-measure tailoring.
"There's certainly a gentleman that likes to be suited up
and that's his lifestyle but I think we're also seeing an
entirely new generation of people that have a bit of a relaxed
lifestyle," Ken Downing, fashion director at U.S. luxury
department store Neiman Marcus, told Reuters.
Italian label Versace sent models down the runway in leather
chaps, shirts fastened with bootlace ties, thick-heeled cowboy
boots and motorbike helmets emblazoned with Versace's
Medusa-head logo.
"There is a young man who is buying us," Donatella Versace
was quoted as saying after the show by Britain's Guardian
newspaper. "Young men use fashion as a weapon now."
Masculinity was also palpable at Dolce & Gabbana, where
models wore crowns in homage to Norman kings who ruled Dolce's
native Sicily a thousand years ago.
The design duo evoked armour with tight-fitting suits in
metallic tones, woollen hoods reminiscent of chainmail, and
gloves and shoes covered in glittering studs.
The more casual options included boxy sweaters bearing
portraits of kings, worn with slim trousers, and multi-coloured
training shoes.
"I thought it was too beautiful," Vogue Japan editor Anna
dello Russo said as she left the show venue, which was decked
out with flickering chandeliers and suits of armour.
Italian label Bottega Veneta, whose more
restrained style was characterized in the logo-crazy 1970s with
the catchphrase "When your own initials are enough", presented
plaid blazers dip-dyed in bright blues and greens at the edges,
and sporty trousers tapering to a ribbed cuff at the ankle.
"It's really about modern-traditional, it's kind of the
classic goes cool," Downing said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)