MILAN Oct 12 AC Milan said on Friday there are
no plans to sell a stake in the soccer club to the Qatar
sovereign wealth fund or other investors.
Italy's leading sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport said
on Friday that Silvio Berlusconi was considering selling a 30
percent stake for 250 million euros to reinvigorate his team.
The report said talks with Qatar have become more frequent.
"There is no truth in it," Milan vice-chairman Adriano
Galliani was reported as saying in the article.
His remarks were confirmed by an AC Milan spokesman on
Friday.
Talk that Fininvest, the holding through which the
billionaire former prime minister controls AC Milan, could sell
the club or a stake in it is not new and periodically
resurfaces.
Asked about the report in the Gazzetta, a Fininvest
spokesman said the group declines to comment on rumours.
One of the club's directors said on Thursday Berlusconi
remained committed to his soccer team, playing down speculation
that he was ready to sell up.
Berlusconi has owned Milan since 1986 and they have been
European champions five times under his leadership. But the
club's fortunes have dipped in the past couple of seasons.
Gazzetta said the fresh cash injection from Qatar could help
Milan pursue plans for a new stadium or refurbish its famed San
Siro ground.
According to the paper, Qatar could also be eyeing a
cooperation between satellite news network Al Jazeera and
Berlusconi's Mediaset media group.
The report helped Mediaset shares rise sharply on Friday.
It was not immediately possible to reach the Qatar fund for
comment.
