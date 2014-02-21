MILAN Feb 21 Classic tailoring received an
injection of volume and humour from Giorgio Armani and a shot of
bold colour from Donatella Versace in Milan on Friday, as the
city showed off Italy's fashion industry amid political and
economic uncertainty.
Fashion fans filled Armani's cavernous theatre and Versace's
venue, which was decked out with metal gates and ivy, on the
third day of the city's biannual women's fashion week.
Armani dressed models for his youth-focused Emporio Armani
line in voluminous trousers pinstriped with lines of pearls,
plexiglass neckties and oversized bowler hats.
"I wanted to understand if Chanel-style tailoring makes
sense for the girls in the street," the 79-year-old designer
said after the show. "It makes sense for them as a historical
idea of fashion, but revised, adapted to their mentality."
Versace showed flowing fishtail gowns, long-sleeved shift
dresses and figure-hugging trouser suits in bright red, petrol
blue and green. Jackets and sweaters bore tasselled epaulettes.
At Blumarine, models sashayed down a white furry carpet in
slashed cocktail dresses which showed a thin layer of lace
covering visible skin beneath.
Italy's National Chamber of Fashion (CNMI) is promoting the
industry as a bright spot in an economy only just emerging from
its longest slump since World War Two, and has set up billboards
reading "Welcome to Milan Fashion Week" at the city's main
airports.
The CNMI forecasts turnover from clothing and accessories to
grow to 62.5 billion euros ($85.91 billion) in 2014, after two
years in decline.
Italy is in the process of installing a new government and
fashion week shows the country's strengths even as political
concerns swirl, said Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani.
"In spite of what's happening in our government we are a
reaction to stay something's good, something's positive."
Armani said new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi must pay "real
attention" to the fashion industry.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Andrew Roche)