LONDON Jan 29 David Miles, a member of the Bank
of England's monetary policy committee, said "the
danger of remaining in a situation where growth and demand are
very anaemic and weak is that you actually reduce the productive
capacity of the economy", according to an interview he gave to
the newspaper, The Independent.
On the wider economic outlook he said "I'm a bit more
optimistic that growth is going to pick up ... but I suspect
that it will still remain for the next year or so beneath what
you might call the average cruising speed for the British
economy."