LONDON Jan 29 David Miles, a member of the Bank
of England's monetary policy committee, told The
Independent on Tuesday that productive capacity could reduce
with continuing weak demand, but he believed British economic
growth would pick up in 2013.
"The danger of remaining in a situation where growth and
demand are very anaemic and weak is that you actually reduce the
productive capacity of the economy", the newspaper quoted Miles
as saying.
On the wider economic outlook he said: "I'm a bit more
optimistic that growth is going to pick up ... but I suspect
that it will still remain for the next year or so beneath what
you might call the average cruising speed for the British
economy.
"If that is true, I think we will have growth which will not
reduce the amount of spare capacity or slack in the economy, and
I think domestically generated inflation pressures remain pretty
muted."
Miles is advocating more quantitative easing, according to
the Independent, because he believes there is still room for a
weak economy to grow without increasing inflation.
He described the printing of money as a "very powerful tool"
and is at the "optimistic end of the spectrum" as to its
effectiveness.
Britain's economy shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2012 prompting fears of a triple dip recession.