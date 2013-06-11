BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
June 11 U.S. electric car manufacturer Miles Electric Vehicles filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Tuesday, court documents showed.
The company listed estimated assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million, and estimated liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million.
The case is in re Miles Electric Vehicles, Case No. 13-11511, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017