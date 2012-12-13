BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
Dec 13 The Milestone Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Nomura Securities were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE MILESTONE AVIATION GROUP LIMITED AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.625 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 8.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50BPS
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.