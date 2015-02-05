BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
Feb 5 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Said on Wednesday that Feng Yulin and Dong Bingmei sold 2 mln of Milestone Medical's shares(or 9.09 pct stake)
* Yulin and Bingmei acting in concert jointly hold no shares of the company Source text for Eikon:
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113