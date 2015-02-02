BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Reported on Friday Q4 2014 net loss was 696,776 dollars versus loss of 442,109 dollars a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.