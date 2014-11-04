(Recasts lead with Murphy statement on deal annulment, adds
background)
LONDON Nov 4 The sale of the Milford Haven
refinery and terminal assets to Klesch Refining Limited has been
cancelled, according to a statement by Murco Petroleum, a
subsidiary of the U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corporation.
"The parties are not engaged in further discussions," the
statement added.
Sources familiar with the matter said earlier on Tuesday
that Gary Klesch and Murphy Oil had extended a deadline
to later this week to negotiate the U.S. oil entrepreneur's
purchase of the Milford Haven refinery in Wales for an
undisclosed amount.
One source said that an Oct. 31 deadline had been missed and
that an announcement on the future of the plant would be made
this week. The 135,000 barrel per day refinery employs about 450
people and refines gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel, LPG and
propylene.
The European refining industry has suffered from years of
negative profit margins and faces competition from a surge of
U.S. products following the U.S. shale boom.
Some players, however, have seen opportunities to snap up
struggling refineries.
The Western Telegraph reported on its website that refinery
staff were emailed on Friday evening to say the sale would not
go ahead according to the planned timing and that the deadline
had been extended to Thursday.
Klesch declined to comment.
Murphy has been trying to sell the plant for more than two
years. Klesch agreed in July to buy it, but the
deal is contingent on a combination of government support and
private financing from banks.
A second source said the delay was due in part to concerns
that a proposed 100 million-pound ($160 million) loan guarantee
from the Welsh government could contravene European Union state
aid rules.
(1 US dollar = 0.6250 British pound)
