(Corrects paragraph 10 to say previous refinery purchase was in
Germany in 2010)
LONDON Nov 4 A deal to rescue the UK's Milford
Haven oil refinery has collapsed, operator Murphy Oil said late
on Tuesday, forcing it to permanently shutter the plant as the
latest victim of a deep slump in the European refining industry.
Klesch Refining Limited, run by billionaire investor Gary
Klesch, had agreed to buy the idled plant in July, but the deal
was contingent on a combination of government support and
private financing from banks. The deadline for that passed on
Oct. 31, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Murco Petroleum, a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Murphy Oil
Corp, announced that the sale of the 135,000 barrels per day
Milford Haven refinery, Britain's smallest, and related terminal
assets has been cancelled.
"The parties are not engaged in further discussions," Murco
said in the statement.
"The refinery is currently in a period of shut-down and will
be decommissioned while the company seeks a buyer for the
terminal facility along with the three inland terminals."
It said there would be a "significant number of
redundancies". The source said that more than 300 of the 450
employees will be laid off, with the remainder staying on to
operate the storage terminal.
Murphy has been trying for more than two years to sell the
plant, which had been singled out as a candidate for closure as
its location on the far west of the British Isles places it far
from large demand centres.
Europe's ageing refining industry has been caught between
declining demand, increased competition from state-of-the-art
overseas operations and fierce new competition from U.S. plants
fed with cheap shale oil, forcing a wave of closures.
More than 10 medium-sized refineries may need to shut by
2018 in order to balance the market, according to analysts.
Klesch, who bought another small refinery in Germany in
2010, has surprised the industry by betting that his austere,
tightly run Geneva-based group can turn around once loss-making
plants and succeed where bigger but less nimble oil majors fail.
Sources familiar with the matter had said earlier on Tuesday
that Klesch and Murphy Oil had extended the deadline to later
this week to negotiate the purchase.
"It became clear that Klesch would be unable to find the
financing and at that point Murphy decided to draw a line," the
source said.
There was no immediate comment from Klesch.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, Ron Bousso and Anupam Chatterjee;
editing by Jane Baird, Alan Crosby and Ken Wills)