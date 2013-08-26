WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. Defense Department
on Monday added $1.3 billion to the potential value of contracts
it signed with Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co
and five other major defense companies in 2004 to pay for
engineering services aimed at updating the military's outdated
computers and software.
In its daily digest of major weapons contracts, the Pentagon
said the move raised the ceiling on the current contracts to
just over $6 billion from $4.7 billion, with the work to be
completed by December 2016.
The revised contract includes work by Lockheed, Boeing, BAE
Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corp, two units of
Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and Honeywell
International.