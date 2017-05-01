BEVERLY HILLS May 1 U.S. Secretary of the
Treasury Steve Mnuchin said on Monday that it could take up to
two years to have economic growth reach three percent and that
tax cuts and regulatory relief will help get there.
"There are very attractive opportunities," Mnuchin said at
the Milken Institute Global Conference, speaking less than one
week after the Trump administration unveiled plans for
aggressive tax cuts.
He said the tax cuts can be paid for by "plenty of other
ways". Mnuchin also said he has had weekly meetings with
congressional leaders and said "we'd like to see bipartisan
support" for tax cuts.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Olivia Oran; Editing by
Bernard Orr)