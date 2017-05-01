By Michael Flaherty
BEVERLY HILLS May 1 Wells Fargo & Co
Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said recruiting and retention
have improved dramatically in the wake of a sales scandal, as
the third-largest U.S. bank has made big changes to how it pays
and evaluates employees in its branches.
The bank's reputation took a severe hit last year after
employees created as many as 2.1 million accounts without
customer authorization to hit aggressive sales targets.
Scrambling to contain the fallout, Wells Fargo stopped
paying branch workers based on how many products they sold and
increased its minimum pay rate to between $13.50 and $17 per
hour, depending upon the market in which they work.
"Turnover now in our retail bank is the lowest it's been,
that I can recall, in my 30 years at the company," Sloan said
Monday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly
Hills, California.
Sloan, who got a battlefield promotion to the top job in
October after his predecessor, John Stumpf, resigned under fire,
said the bank has not had trouble attracting new employees since
it changed its policies.
"When you put your shareholders first – I hope Warren
Buffett isn't listening by the way – but when you put them
first, then you're going to make mistakes. Because you're going
to make short-term decisions that aren't focused on creating a
long-term, successful company," Sloan said.
Buffett is Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells
Fargo's largest shareholder.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in Los Angeles; Written by Dan
Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)