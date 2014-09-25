BRIEF-Lianchuang Electronic Tech's unit plans to invest 1.2 bln yuan in camera lens project
* Says unit plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($174.24 million) in camera lens project
Sept 25 Milkiland NV :
* Reports failure to meet certain obligations of loan facility agreement with a syndicate of banks
* Says obligations include amortisation schedule of loan and borrowings to EBITDA and EBITDA to interest expense ratios levels
* Says enters into negotiations with lenders to waive breaches of these obligations and to sign a loan restructuring agreement
* Says enters into negotiations with lenders to waive breaches of these obligations and to sign a loan restructuring agreement

* Reviews its position and business plans to develop restructuring plan in current economic and political environment in Ukraine
* Says Airtel and Amazon announce partnership for online content experience on Amazon Fire TV stick with voice remote