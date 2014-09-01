BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Milkiland NV :
* Said on Saturday it reported H1 net loss was EUR 27.3 million versus profit of EUR 5.5 million in H1 2013
* Said H1 revenue was EUR 149.8 million versus EUR 151.1 million in H1 2013
* Said H1 operating profit was EUR 7 million versus EUR 9.1 milllion in H1 2013
* Said embargo on import of dairy products to Russia influenced H1 financial data of the group
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn