UPDATE 1-Pret A Manger seeks more British baristas to balance Brexit risk
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
July 31 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
* H1 revenue - 380.6 million stg, pretax profit - 58.4 million stg, dividend - 2.08 pence per share
* Chairman - cautiously optimistic that with appropriate actions performance will meet management expectation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.