Feb 10 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said it would not pay a special dividend after posting a 36.3 percent fall in full-year profit.

Pretax profit fell to 188 million pounds ($286.5 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 295 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which operates the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels, fell 22.4 percent to 826 million pounds.

The company's profit a year earlier was boosted by the sale of Glyndebourne condominium development in Singapore, it said. ($1 = 0.6561 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)