Feb 17 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
said on Friday rooms revenue fell in 2016 as militant attacks
across Europe hurt tourism, while more rooms in major cities and
increased competition from non-traditional services hit business
elsewhere.
Hoteliers are facing rising competition from online holiday
rental startups such as Airbnb, just as there has been an
increase in supply of rooms in major cities. Additionally,
attacks in Europe have hurt travel demand.
The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne
and Kingsgate hotels said revenue per available room (RevPar), a
key industry measure, fell 2.3 percent in constant currency
terms in the year ended Dec. 31.
M&C said the London business was impacted by the Paris
attacks of November 2015 and reduced corporate business travel
in the second half of the year.
The hotelier said its New York business was hit by
refurbishment to a hotel tower, while corporate business at its
Singapore unit was dampened by shorter average length of
customer stay and a rate strategy that was not well suited to
market conditions.
RevPar, however, increased by 6.6 percent on a reported
basis, boosted by a fall in the value of sterling against
major currencies following the June 23 Brexit vote.
Full-year revenue grew 9.3 percent to 926 million pounds
($1.16 billion), it said, while pretax profit fell marginally to
108 million pounds.
M&C also said Tan Kian Seng, who joined as interim president
of Asia in October, would take charge as interim group chief
executive officer from March 1 following current head Aloysius
Lee's retirement at the end of this month.
M&C, majority-owned by Singaporean businessman Kwek Leng
Beng's property company, has focused on expanding into "gateway
cities" such as London, Singapore and New York.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
