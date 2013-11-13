Nov 13 Millennial Media Inc, which helps
companies advertise on mobiles, reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit after it aggressively purchased advertising
space, sending its shares down more than 21 percent in extended
trading.
The company paid more to its app developer partners and
publishers of web-based mobile sites for advertising space to
strengthen its relationships during the "period of uncertainty"
following its acquisition of mobile ad network Jumptap, Chief
Financial Officer Michael Avon said.
"The result of this more aggressive inventory purchasing was
higher cost of sales and lower gross margins ...," he said on a
post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.
Millennial Media bought Jumptap in August in a deal valued
at about $225 million.
The company's net loss widened to $4.6 million, or 6 cents
per share, in the third quarter from $1.8 million, or 2 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported breakeven earnings.
Revenue rose 39 percent to $86.3 million. Excluding
contribution from Jumptap, revenue rose 18 percent to $56.1
million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 4 cents per
share on revenue of $67.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Millennial Media, which helps mobile app developers and
advertisers to focus on smartphones, tablets and other mobile
devices, also forecast current-quarter pro forma combined
revenue of $95 million to $100 million.
Shares of the company fell to a low of $5.93 in after market
trading. They closed at $7.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
