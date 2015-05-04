LISBON May 4 Merger talks between Portugal's
two largest listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, can only
start if BPI wants them, but Millennium is ready to start such
discussions on friendly terms, Millennium's chief executive said
on Monday.
"(Talks) would only start if BPI wants to," chief executive
Nuno Amado told journalists. "If it happens (an agreement) it
wouldn't be an embrace, it would be an open hand. We would only
do it on friendly terms."
Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who is BPI's second
largest shareholder, has proposed a merger between the two banks
as an alternative to a takeover bid of BPI by Spain's Caixabank,
which is still playing out.
