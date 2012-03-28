March 28 Mobile advertising company Millennial
Media priced shares at $13 at the high end of its
expected range in its initial public offering on Wednesday, the
company said.
It sold 9.2 million shares and selling shareholders sold 1
million shares, Millennial Media said. The issue raised $132.6
million in total.
On Tuesday, Millennial Media raised its expected price range
to $11 to $13 from a range of $9 to $11.
Proceeds will be used for working capital and general
corporate purposes, including international expansion.
Millennial Media is the leading independent player in the
fast growing mobile advertising sector, where it competes with
Google Inc and Apple Inc. It helps mobile
developers and advertisers come up with advertisements catered
specifically to smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.
The company holds an estimated 17 percent share of that
market, which topped $630 million in 2011, according to research
firm IDC.
Analysts had expected strong demand for Millennial Media.
"Mobile advertising is Facebook's Achilles' heel so that
will bring additional interest to this company," said Francis
Gaskins, a partner at IPODesktop.com.
Millennial Media's IPO underwriters included Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs and Barclays.
Millennial Media is due to begin trading on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker "MM." The listing is
a boon to the NYSE, which has been trying for the last year to
attract technology listings from Nasdaq.
The IPO is one of nine this week. Shares of organic foods
company Annie's surged after their trading debut on
Wednesday, as did wireless communications firm Vocera
Communications. Shares of consumer finance company
Regional Management also closed up, despite pricing below
its range.
Other companies which will begin trading on Thursday include
Cafe Press and Rexnord.