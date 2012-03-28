March 28 Mobile advertising company Millennial Media priced shares at $13 at the high end of its expected range in its initial public offering on Wednesday, the company said.

It sold 9.2 million shares and selling shareholders sold 1 million shares, Millennial Media said. The issue raised $132.6 million in total.

On Tuesday, Millennial Media raised its expected price range to $11 to $13 from a range of $9 to $11.

Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including international expansion.

Millennial Media is the leading independent player in the fast growing mobile advertising sector, where it competes with Google Inc and Apple Inc. It helps mobile developers and advertisers come up with advertisements catered specifically to smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.

The company holds an estimated 17 percent share of that market, which topped $630 million in 2011, according to research firm IDC.

Analysts had expected strong demand for Millennial Media.

"Mobile advertising is Facebook's Achilles' heel so that will bring additional interest to this company," said Francis Gaskins, a partner at IPODesktop.com.

Millennial Media's IPO underwriters included Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Millennial Media is due to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker "MM." The listing is a boon to the NYSE, which has been trying for the last year to attract technology listings from Nasdaq.

The IPO is one of nine this week. Shares of organic foods company Annie's surged after their trading debut on Wednesday, as did wireless communications firm Vocera Communications. Shares of consumer finance company Regional Management also closed up, despite pricing below its range.

Other companies which will begin trading on Thursday include Cafe Press and Rexnord.