Oct 1 Mobile advertising company Millennial Media Inc said Yahoo Inc's former chief marketing officer Mollie Spilman will join the company as its marketing chief and executive vice president.

Millennial Media said Spilman will lead the company's worldwide marketing, advertising and branding in the newly created role.

The company helps mobile developers and advertisers create advertisements targeted at smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. Rivals of the company, the largest independent player in this segment, include Apple Inc and Google Inc .

Shares of Millennial Media, which debuted in March, closed at $14.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.