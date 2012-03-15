* Sees IPO of 10.2 mln shares
* Selling stockholders offer 1 mln shares
March 15 Millennial Media, a mobile
advertising software provider, said it expects its initial
public offering of 10.2 million shares to be priced between $9
and $11 apiece.
In January, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to raise up to $75 million in the IPO.
It now plans to raise a maximum of $129 million.
The company, which is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners
and Columbia Capital, said it will offer 9.2 million out of the
total 10.2 million shares in the IPO while the rest would be
offered by certain senior executives.
The Baltimore, Maryland-based company, which has applied to
list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"MM," intends to use the proceeds from the offering partly for
expansion of its international operations and product
development.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital are
acting as lead underwriters for the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.