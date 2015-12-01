(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK Dec 1 At age 22, fourth-grade teacher
Jessica King is already a charity veteran.
The recent University of Pennsylvania graduate, with a
degree in civic communications, started volunteering when she
was 15, as a swimming teacher to special education students.
As an undergraduate, King and her friends mentored children
in West Philadelphia through the Netter Center for Community
Partnerships. She eventually became the student director of the
mentoring program, overseeing about 300 mentors.
Her first full-time job is teaching children in a charter
school in Camden, New Jersey, an area with similar challenges to
West Philly.
"Checks can be written and buttons can be pressed online,
but giving a week's worth of food to someone that you packaged
up yourself, that is a different kind of human connection," King
said.
Passion is the top reason why millennials, aged 18 to 34,
support a charitable cause, a recent study by insurer Country
Financial found. Favorite charities include those that affect a
family member or friend, or have strong community ties.
King agreed, saying she wants a career that allows her to
help others, even if it is not lucrative, and teaching is an
extension of her belief in giving back to the community.
Millennials prefer to use their personal skills when giving
to charity, the 2015 Millennial Impact Report, conducted by
research agency Achieve, showed. Seventy-seven percent of
millennial employees said they are more likely to volunteer if
they can use a skill or expertise to benefit the cause.
"When a millennial gives an asset of any kind, including
time, skills, networks and dollars, they view their assets as
equal (value)," said Derrick Feldmann, president of Achieve and
lead researcher of the Millennial Impact Project.
Sixty-five percent of millennials are likely to volunteer if
a co-worker participates in a charity, compared with 44 percent
if a supervisor does, the 2015 Millennial Impact report found.
For many millennials, time is the easiest thing to give
because their money is limited: only 21 percent plan to give
more to charity during the holiday season, according to Country
Financial.
Grad student Jenna Moss, 30, for example, has helped coach
and do mock interviews with unemployed adults looking to get
back into the workforce in New York City. Before returning to
school for her MBA, she worked for a non-profit in the art
world.
Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter offer the most valuable
way for millennials to channel their charitable giving, but
social media campaigns like the ones on Facebook have limits,
Moss said.
"It creates awareness and a community, but that only goes so
far. At the end of the day, for example, Planned Parenthood
needs money, not just pink images."
