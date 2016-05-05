(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK May 5 Remember those days when one of
a mom's biggest challenges was getting out of a store without
buying a toy for a screaming child?
While online shopping may eliminate in-store tears from
kids, the Internet is prompting more millennial moms to make
expensive online impulse purchases.
According to BabyCenter.com, 53 percent of moms feel
overwhelmed trying to create the perfect life for their
children. Almost half of those mothers, some 46 percent, have
gone into debt as a result.
Just ask 33-year-old Sarah Caplan, the mother of a 23-month
old son in New York City. She actively participates in a
Facebook moms' group.
"If I see a picture of a kid with a scooter, I'm now going
to Google the scooter, and see if it's right for my child," says
Caplan.
As creative director at KidsShoes.com, a shoe shopping site,
Caplan knows a thing or two about online shopping. But she
insists the urge to splurge is not about social pressure or envy
- instead she is just exposed to so much more stuff to buy.
In her case, the list includes a second foldable stroller at
$300, the aforementioned scooter ($110), a $65 swing, a $35
playmat, plus a lot of $25 to $50 purchases of cute clothes she
saw kids wearing in posts on social media. The total cost: more
than $500.
DOUBLE THE DIAPERS
For 33-year-old Valerie Ramkhelawan, the financial hit after
the arrival of her twins - a boy and a girl - has been a shock
to the system.
The delivery of large amounts of baby supplies, including
more than 300 diapers and 800 baby wipes every month via
Amazon.com, is a huge help.
But Ramkhelawan also has access to the spending patterns of
other moms, thanks to the Internet. And that can lead to
conspicuous consumption.
"You get the baby nurse, the lactation consultant, the sleep
trainer because that is what other good moms are doing,"
Ramkhelawan says, noting that a baby nurse clocks in at $300 a
day.
KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
Also driving spending patterns: the photos celebrity moms
such as Gisele Bündchen, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian are sharing
on Instagram and Twitter.
BabyCenter.com financial contributor Andrea Woroch says this
hits millennial moms the most, because they are the biggest
users of social media.
"People post the best versions of themselves and then others
want to keep up with the e-Joneses on social media," says
Woroch.
This results in pressure to take the right vacations as well
as elaborate birthday parties and far too many extracurricular
activities, experts say.
There is a "fear of missing out" syndrome - and it can drive
us to buy more and spend more than we can afford, says Kimberly
Palmer, author of "Smart Mom, Rich Mom."
But Palmer also notes that there are benefits to sharing
your shopping secrets on social media.
"You might get an idea for a baby product you've never seen
that actually helps you out," she says.
That was the experience of Hilary Kiley, a 34-year-old
single mom in Charleston, South Carolina. She uses a local
Facebook moms' group to swap clothing and discount codes. She
recently spent $25 on a bundle of toys for her five-month-old
son which she figures has a retail value of at least $175.
"There is camaraderie among mothers that is helping mothers
to save," says Kiley. In fact, before she starts a new full-time
job soon, Kiley was able to get babysitting gigs from the other
moms in her Facebook group.
