By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, June 19
NEW YORK, June 19 Young teenagers who make up
the second wave of millennials, the generation that began in the
1980s, are more resilient, adaptable and tech savvy than their
older counterparts, according to a new study.
The 70 million millennials, or Generation Y, have been
dubbed the entitled or me generation. Younger millennials, aged
13-17, are very different in outlook, planning and use of
technology than 20-somethings.
"The younger millennials have a more practical view of the
world than older millenials did at the same age," said Alison
Hillhouse, of MTV Insights, which conducted the study.
"For today's 20-somethings when they were teenagers their
future looked rosy, easier and bright," she added in an
interview. "Younger millennials are thinking, planning earlier.
Even in their early teens they are worried about their
future, their job prospects and paying off college debts more
than the first wave of millennials who came of age during the
economic boom of the 90s and early 2000s.
MTV Insights, a research group of the American cable
television channel which is a division of Viacom Inc,
questioned 3,100 millennials, Generation Xers, who were born
from 1965 to 1980 and Baby Boomers, as well as focus groups
that compared the two waves of millennials.
Hillhouse said the classic millennial optimism shines
through in young teens, but they are more pragmatic about the
future after seeing the impact of the recession on their
parents, the spiraling college costs and high unemployment rates
for recent university graduates, and a spate of shootings.
More than three-quarters of young millennials asked said
they worry about the impact the economy will have on them and
their future. Sixty percent believe they will be worse off than
their parent's generation, and an equal number are worried about
getting into a good high school or colleges.
The study also showed that half of teens are scared about
violence at school, and more than a third admitted they plot out
escape plans when they are in a public place.
Unlike older millennials who pioneered social media, young
teens tend to me more tech savvy, according to Hillhouse, and to
curate and filter sites amd build gated groups online.
"We call them digital homesteaders, instead of digital
pioneers. They have grown up with social media their entire
life," she explained. "They are more in control of it."
Most teens in the study said they like to take a break from
technology and when they are stressed 82 percent said they want
to concentrate on just one thing, instead of multitasking.
Although teens are more physically protected by their
parents than earlier generations, the surveillance does not
extend to the Internet. About 70 percent of teens said they have
the freedom to go anywhere they want online.
"They set rules and regulations for themselves," said
Hillhouse.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)