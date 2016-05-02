LISBON May 2 Portugal's largest listed bank posted a 34 percent drop in first quarter net profit, impacted by strong results a year ago due to one off gains on government bonds, but beating expectations as net interest income remained stable.

Net profit reached 46.7 million euros, compared with the average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll of 39 million euros and a net profit of 70.4 million euros a year earlier.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - slipped 1.8 percent to 292.4 million euros from 297.8 million euros a year ago.

Millennium bcp said its overall operating costs fell 4.4 percent.

The bank's common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio under phased-in criteria stood at 13.2 percent at the end of the quarter. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)