BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
LISBON, June 11 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, said on Thursday it has boosted its capital base by 404 million euros through a debt-for-stock swap.
The operation, which was concluded on Thursday, will lead to a boost in the bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 12.7 percent on a phased-in basis, 88 basis points higher than in March.
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.