LISBON, Sept 23 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium BCP, proposed on Tuesday to join the new special regime on deferred taxes, which would strengthen its capital ahead of European Central Bank health checks.

Portugal adopted a law in June allowing banks to convert deferred taxes into fiscal credits, bringing it into line with other countries in Europe such as Italy and neighbouring Spain, which have already adopted the measure.

Millennium said in a statement that it would ask shareholders to approve the proposal at a meeting on Oct. 15.

"The use of that legal possibility is of the utmost importance for the bank," it said.

The adoption of the new regime would boost the bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio by 1.334 billion euros ($1.7 billion), or 286 basis points, "according to a conservative interpretation based on the consolidated financial statements", the bank said.

Portugal's banking sector has been rocked in the past few years by the country's deep recession and bailout by the European Union and IMF. The country exited the bailout in May.

The Bank of Portugal said in December that banks in the country should have a minimum CET1 of 7 percent.

At the end of June, Millennium's common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 9 percent, although that figure had already taken into account the adoption of the deferred tax regime.

The bank said the calculation used then was based on a conservative interpretation of the new tax regime, and its capital ratio could increase further.

"If one considers the relevant amount of the active deferred tax assets recorded in the individual accounts for the computation of own funds, the CET1 increase would amount to 1.899 billion euros and CET1 would increase 405 basis points," it said.

Shares in Millennium were 1.8 percent lower at 0.1033 euros a share. at 1330 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.7762 euro) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by David clarke)