WARSAW Feb 3 Polish Bank Millennium wants to pay out half of its last-year's consolidated profit as dividend, the unit of the loss-making Portuguese Millennium bcp said on Monday.

The payout will thus amount to 267 million zlotys ($84.7 million), or 0.22 zlotys per share.

"Strong capital position allows Bank Millennium to come back to (the policy) of regular dividend payment after two years of retaining the whole profit," Millennium said in a statement. ($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)